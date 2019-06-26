Tuesday evening forecast: 6/25/2019

Skies will become mostly clear through the overnight with lows temperatures cooling into the lower 60s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

We will see plenty of sun on Wednesday. It will be another mild day as highs reach for the low to middle 80s. Our next chance for showers and storms returns to the area on Thursday with slight rain chances holding on across the region on Friday. Highs late in the work week will remain above average in the low to middle 80s with plenty of humidity.