A rainy day Tuesday as we'll have a line up of scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The good news is that it will not be raining all day long. In the afternoon there will be more isolated thunderstorms bubbling up. Beside the rain, expect a humid day with a high in the upper 70s and lower 80s - cooler by the lake.

Showers will taper off in the evening, leaving partly cloudy skies. With all the rain from today, that moisture will lead to some patchy fog developing overnight. Temperatures will drop to 63 degrees.