Tuesday Morning Video Forecast 5-1

Good Tuesday morning! Sunshine and mixed clouds is the best way to describe the sky condition here today with temperatures maxing out in the upper 70s.Southwest winds will be quite brisk at 15-30 mph. A spotty shower or thunderstorm becomes possible mainly to the north and west of the Fox Valley this afternoon.

The best chance, however, for widespread wet weather will be this evening and into the overnight as showers and thundershowers will be likely at that time. Gusty winds and small hail will be possible initially. Lows tonight fall into the upper 50s.

Wednesday brings mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies along with highs in the low 70s. A few showers will still be possible for extreme southern locations.

Thursday looks dry until the evening and overnight into Friday morning when an area of low pressure rides northward and brings back some heavy rainfall to Northeast Wisconsin. Highs on Thursday reach the mid 60s and the low 70s on Friday.

The weekend looks a bit cooler in the lower half of the 60’s. Saturday brings a good deal of sunshine but Sunday may see a few showers work back into the region.

Monday appears drier again and a bit warmer in the upper 60’s.