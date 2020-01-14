Tuesday starts slippery; more snow on Wednesday

From Storm Team 5….

A quick batch of snow crossed through before sunrise on Tuesday, and will continue to move away from us through the day. Clouds will hold into the afternoon, and may drop a few patches of flurries or sprinkles during the day. Highs are expected to warm up into the mid 30s in the afternoon which is warmer than yesterday!

Tonight will be quiet, some clouds here and there. The low falls to 21 degrees.

More snow tomorrow! Wednesday will start dry, but snow showers will pick up through the late morning into the evening. During that time, a general 1 to 3″ will be possible for most communities. The high is 31 degrees.

Much colder weather arrives Thursday, along with some sunshine. The highs in the afternoon will be around 17 degrees.

Eyes will be glued to the radar late in the week as heavy snow may return. The timing will be during the second-half of Friday, into Saturday, and snow totals at this time do appear to be greater than Wednesday’s round. More details on the way later this week.