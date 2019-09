Happy Labor Day everyone! We wrap up this long holiday weekend with similar weather to the previous two days. Clouds will be out again today, but there will be some breaks for rays of sunshine here and there. There is a chance that a couple of our communities may have some darker clouds producing isolated showers, but we're thinking most areas will be dry!

Temperatures will end up to be a lot like Sunday, topping out in the low to mid 70s. Winds turn to the northeast from 5 to 10 miles per hour.