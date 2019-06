Tuesday Video Forecast: 6/11/2019

A NICE START TUESDAY MORNING WITH SUNSHINE AND MILD TEMPS HIGHS MANAGED TO WARM INTO THE 70S. WE HAVE SHOWERS AND EVEN A FEW RUMBLES OF THUNDER INTO THE EVENING AND LATE NIGHT HOURS. THAT WILL STAY WITH US THROUGH WEDNESDAY ALONG WITH COOLER TEMPS. HIGHS WILL ONLY WARM INTO THE LOW 60S ON WEDNESDAY. WE CAN ALSO EXPECT A COOLER THAN NORMAL REST OF THE WEEK WITH SOME CLEARING FOR THURSDAY AND MOST OF FRIDAY.