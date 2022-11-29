The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A strong November storm will be impacting the state Tuesday. The heavy snow band will set up in northern and northwest Wisconsin, while our local forecast has highs in the upper 40s which will keep the dominant precipitation type as rain. Cloudy, mild and breezy with a chance for rain around mid day into the afternoon.

Tonight, we’ll keep rain in the forecast for the evening, then as cold air rushes in behind a front, some of that rain will briefly change over to snow. The Antigo area could see around an inch or a little more. The rest of the area will see little or no accumulation. Winds will crank up big time where overnight gusts could top 35 miles per hour.

Windy and much colder on Wednesday. Winds from the west/northwest could go as high as 40 or 45 miles per hour! The high is 28 degrees with colder wind chills that may be in the single digits and teens at times.