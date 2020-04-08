Live Now
WATCH: Daily White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
1  of  58
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton NPM Credit Union Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Turning colder and windy Thursday, a few snow showers possible

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A strong cold front moved through the area Wednesday afternoon bringing with it a few rain showers to the area. Skies will turn partly cloudy Wednesday night with spotty sprinkles or flurries at times. A gusty west wind is expected with lows in the lower 30s.

Colder air combined with an upper level system moving through the region will produce widespread cloud cover on Thursday as well as scattered rain and snow showers. A few bursts of snow will be possible at times with very light accumulations expected. It will also be a windy day with northwest winds sustained at 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph likely. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 40s.

Partly sunny skies will return on Friday with less wind through the afternoon. Highs remain on the cool side in the middle 40s. Clouds will move back into the state throughout the day Saturday with a generally dry day. Highs will be a few degrees above average in the lower 50s. By Sunday we will be closely monitoring the potential for a storm system to impact the area which could bring a mix of rain and snow to the area for the Easter holiday. It is still too early to determine what areas have the highest chance for snow, but make sure to stay tuned as travel may be impacted by rain or snow late in the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s with a gusty east wind.

Scattered snow showers will linger into Monday with strong winds continuing on the back side of the storm system. It will be a cool day as well with highs only in the 40s. Temperatures could struggle to get out of the 30s for highs on Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky and flurries. Temperatures will continue to struggle to hit 40 degrees on Wednesday.

Looking further ahead the overall weather pattern suggests below average temperatures will continue through the middle of the month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

West De Pere hires Chris Greisen

Thumbnail for the video titled "West De Pere hires Chris Greisen"

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"
More Weather