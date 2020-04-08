Turning colder and windy Thursday, a few snow showers possible

A strong cold front moved through the area Wednesday afternoon bringing with it a few rain showers to the area. Skies will turn partly cloudy Wednesday night with spotty sprinkles or flurries at times. A gusty west wind is expected with lows in the lower 30s.

Colder air combined with an upper level system moving through the region will produce widespread cloud cover on Thursday as well as scattered rain and snow showers. A few bursts of snow will be possible at times with very light accumulations expected. It will also be a windy day with northwest winds sustained at 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph likely. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 40s.

Partly sunny skies will return on Friday with less wind through the afternoon. Highs remain on the cool side in the middle 40s. Clouds will move back into the state throughout the day Saturday with a generally dry day. Highs will be a few degrees above average in the lower 50s. By Sunday we will be closely monitoring the potential for a storm system to impact the area which could bring a mix of rain and snow to the area for the Easter holiday. It is still too early to determine what areas have the highest chance for snow, but make sure to stay tuned as travel may be impacted by rain or snow late in the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s with a gusty east wind.

Scattered snow showers will linger into Monday with strong winds continuing on the back side of the storm system. It will be a cool day as well with highs only in the 40s. Temperatures could struggle to get out of the 30s for highs on Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky and flurries. Temperatures will continue to struggle to hit 40 degrees on Wednesday.

Looking further ahead the overall weather pattern suggests below average temperatures will continue through the middle of the month.