Turning less humid and much cooler

Skies drying out completely for Wednesday, but the BIG STORY will be the drop in humidity again by the afternoon and evening. Above you will see a mix of sunshine, low clouds, and high clouds – and a daytime high topping out at 78 degrees which is seasonal for the end of summer.

Temperatures drop just a touch for Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Tonight, a great night to slide open those windows again with mostly clear skies and a temperature falling to 53 degrees.

Sunshine greets us out of the door tomorrow, but we will gather more clouds into the afternoon. There has also been indications of isolated light showers or sprinkles, however, most (if not all) communities will be on the dry side. Temperatures will continue to be on the DOWNWARD TREND, and our highs will be around 72 degrees.

We keep the late summer chill around for Friday with a high of 71 degrees. Skies will be filled with plenty of sunshine.

Saturday and Sunday will be a set of great days for the weekend ahead. There will be times of sunshine and time of clouds – and will be dry! Temperatures will start on the upward trend again with highs in the 70s for Saturday, and around 80 degrees on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will bring the next good chance for rain showers and thunderstorms once again.

