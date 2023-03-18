The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The area of low pressure that provided passing flurries the past two days has moved off further to our east as an area of high pressure moves in from the west drying us out. High pressure will allow for cloud cover to exit as well into tomorrow morning.

Expect abundant sunshine for your Sunday. We will also start to feel the warmup as gusty winds turn out of the SW late tomorrow afternoon and will pull in much warmer air. Expect a high temperature tomorrow in Green Bay around 37 degrees. Wind gusts tomorrow could reach up to 30 mph.

We stay mostly clear into bedtime tomorrow, before overnight clouds move in and we are mostly cloudy into Monday.