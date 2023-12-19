The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

While we were less dreary today, Northeast Wisconsin still sat with cloud cover almost all day long. This cloud cover is thanks to an area of low pressure to our north and well as one to our south. However, we stayed dry with peeks of sunshine this afternoon because of an area of high pressure to our southwest.

A strong breeze today continued to pump in the cooler air, but these winds are out of the southwest, which will actually end up pulling in warmer air for tomorrow.

Expect highs to return to the upper 30s tomorrow, and then low-mid 40s by the end of this week.

Christmas Eve/Day could be potentially record breaking warmth!