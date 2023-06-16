The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Get ready for a very nice forecast into Father’s Day weekend!

Starting out Friday with some pesky low clouds, but as high pressure drops in from Canada our clouds will turn over to sunshine in the afternoon. Wildfire smoke is still in the sky, however, it is much lighter than the last few days so no local Air Quality Alerts this time. Temperatures will go up with that sun today, reaching the low to mid 70s! NE winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Gorgeous Friday night with mainly clear skies and light winds. I call it a sweatshirt and campfire night with a low of 52 degrees.

Very nice into the weekend with sunshine. Saturday will be mostly sunny and about 80 degrees.

Dry through Sunday for Father’s Day. A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 82 degrees.