Turning sunny & mild Friday, soaking rain Sunday

Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for southern and eastern counties until 9:00 AM Friday. Visibility could drop below a half mile in these areas.

After a cloudy and foggy start to the morning we will see the sunshine return through the afternoon. This will lead to a mild day with high temperatures reaching for the low and mid 70s away from the lake and bay. Temperatures will likely be in the 60s near the water with a light north to northeast breeze.

A few clouds will pass through tonight, but a wonderful evening is expected with temperatures eventually falling back into the 40s. Areas of fog will be possible early Saturday especially near the water.

A little sunshine early Saturday will then be replaced with clouds across the state of Wisconsin into the afternoon as our next storm system arrives. Highs to being the weekend will be in the lower 60s. Rain will overspread the area Saturday night and continue through much of Sunday. Along with the rain, a gusty east to northeast wind will keep temperatures on Sunday in the 50s. Rainfall totals through Sunday could be in the 1.00″-2.00″ range.

The forecast does improve by early next week. Rain will depart early Monday with clearing skies and highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures will return to the upper 60s on Tuesday with more sunshine. Our highs will continue to increase Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures reach for the low and mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

