The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Here we snow again! A winter-like low will bring SNOW to the state Monday, but the heavy snow misses west. Locally, an inch or less will fall in parts of our area, any most will not have to be shoveled off as it will melt on contact or just accumulated in the grass. Some roads in the morning could be slippery, however, as temperatures start around or just below freezing. Be mindful of this especially when you go over bridges and overpasses. Winds will also be an issue today as NW gusts reach 30 to 40 miles per hour. The high is 38 degrees.

Tonight, a few flurries may still be around our area in the evening, then skies turn partly cloudy overnight. As this low pulls away, it will continue to be breezy into the morning tomorrow. The low is 30 degrees.

Tomorrow, the sun will return and normal spring weather comes back to us! The high will be seasonal around 53 degrees.