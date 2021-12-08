Two chances at snow in the forecast

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will increase back into Northeast Wisconsin. Low temperatures will be reached early on in the night. Lows in the mid teens.

Tomorrow: Snowy mix will likely for a good portion of day before exiting the evening hours. Accumulations will not be much. Most will reside in the 1-2″ range, dusting to 1″ for southern sections. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Friday into Early Saturday: Conditions will likely be dry to start off the day ahead of a stronger system. By the afternoon and evening, snow showers will increase across Northeast Wisconsin. Snow showers will last overnight into early portions of Saturday. Mixing may be possible in southwestern sections of the area.

Most of Northeast Wisconsin will have a high chance at 3″+ with a sharp cutoff getting closer to the lakeshore.