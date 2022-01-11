Two chances for light snow, then turning chilly again

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few clouds will pass through at times through the overnight as temperatures hold steady or add a few degrees in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few flurries or a light snow shower. The best chance for any light snow will be south of Hwy 29. Winds will turn out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Another quick moving system swings through early Thursday under a mostly cloudy sky. A stronger storm system will continue to track just to our west on Friday, but we’ll be stuck in the cloud cover and chilly temperatures. The weekend will begin cool as well with highs in the teens, but we do rebound back into the 20s by Sunday. Temperatures will remain near average for the early portions of next week.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall

Cheesehead Invitational: Clark wins gold, Kaukauna takes 6th

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: West De Pere hands Green Bay East first loss; Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Hortonville girls, boys stun Appleton East

Game of the Week: Brillion ousts Roncalli to remain undefeated

Xceptional Athlete: Neenah's Chevalier Emery

More Weather