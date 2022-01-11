Two chances for light snow, then turning chilly again

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few clouds will pass through at times through the overnight as temperatures hold steady or add a few degrees in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few flurries or a light snow shower. The best chance for any light snow will be south of Hwy 29. Winds will turn out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Another quick moving system swings through early Thursday under a mostly cloudy sky. A stronger storm system will continue to track just to our west on Friday, but we’ll be stuck in the cloud cover and chilly temperatures. The weekend will begin cool as well with highs in the teens, but we do rebound back into the 20s by Sunday. Temperatures will remain near average for the early portions of next week.