Two chilly days, then warmer for Halloween

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Winds make a shift to the north and northeast at 15 to 25 miles per hour behind a cold front on Thursday which will make some big changes to our weather. That brisk wind could trigger a lake effect flurry or sprinkle during the morning hours, but it won’t be for everyone. The wind will also hold temps in the 30s to near 40 degrees for the high. Morning clouds will break apart for some arriving sunshine late in the day.

Tonight will be quiet as that wind dies down and a few clouds stream overhead. The low is 27 degrees.

Morning clouds to start Friday with arriving sun during the day. It will be chilly but it won’t be windy. The high is 41 degrees.

Saturday gets interesting as a warm/cold front combination moves through Wisconsin. What it means is that it will be warm and windy during the day with highs around 53 degrees. The cold front at night will bring isolated showers mostly after trick-or-treat hours and a big cool down into Sunday.

Sunday will be cloudy with flurries as cold air settles into the state. It will also be windy! The high 37 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE