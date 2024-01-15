The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s going to be a frigid stretch of days as we are planning on well-below normal temperatures for the next week. Now until Tuesday at noon, we will be locked into a WIND CHILL ADVISORY as feel-like temperatures will be in the double digits below zero.

Today, mostly sunny and a cold breeze. The high is 2 degrees, but with a WSW wind at 10 to 20 mph, the daytime wind chills will range from -10 to -25 degrees.

Tonight, very cold with just a few clouds. The low is -9 degrees. A 10 to 15 mph wind will drag feels-like temperatures from -20 to -35 degrees.

Bitterly cold again tomorrow! Partly sunny skies as clouds increase and a high back to 2 above zero. Daytime wind chills will be -15 to -25 degrees.