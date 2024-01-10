The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Widespread snow totals of 3 to 6 inches of heavy, wet snow were reported yesterday evening, some isolated totals just west of the Fox Cities that had 6 to 8 inch snow reports. Much of the snow melted off in the morning and early afternoon as anticipated, then it picked up the pace in the late afternoon and evening when the accumulations overpowered the melting process.

We still feel the affects of the snowstorm today as roads and sidewalks could still be slippery with ice or snow, plus winds will be a bit gusty in the morning. The good news is the wind will decrease big time this afternoon with overcast skies. Don’t plan on a bunch of sun with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s all day long.

Tonight brings another round of snow! This will be lighter, fluffier snow with a clipper system moving in from the Dakotas. Plan on snow beginning after 8pm until around 9am Wednesday morning. This quick-hitting, weaker storm will produce 0.5″ to 2″ of total snow. The low is 25 degrees overnight.

On Thursday, light snow will exit early leaving mostly cloudy skies during the day. The high is 31 degrees in the afternoon.

We need to keep a close eye on the weather again with another potential snowstorm Friday morning into Saturday. This will be another long-duration snow event which could bring more snow and stronger winds compared to the storm that just went through. There is a high likelihood that most of our area could see 6″ or more of new snow – along with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour that could bring on blizzard-like conditions. Lower snow totals in north central and western Wisconsin. Stay tuned for future updates!