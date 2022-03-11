The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Windy and chilly for Friday as a cold front gets dragged across the state. After some early sunshine, a brief layer of clouds will move in and possibly drop some flurries or a brief snow shower. Some more sun could come out again in the afternoon when the wind picks up and gusts as high as 30 miles per hour! Mid and upper 20s for high temperatures that will proceed to drop starting in the afternoon.

Tonight will be breezy and cold. A few clouds will be dotted across the sky and there could be a few isolated flurries remaining. The low is 5 degrees, but feeling well below zero into Saturday morning with the wind chill.

Saturday will be cold with plenty of sunshine. The high is 22 degrees with a breezy wind. After 10pm, a clipper system will bring widespread snow showers that accumulates to around one inch, possibly up to 2 inches in a few spots.

Snow will go away early Sunday morning. There will clouds and flurries in the morning, and sun coming out again in the afternoon. The big story will be the change in temps as highs return to the 40s!