Two more days of dry weather, then weekend rain and humidity

Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

A fantastic evening and overnight is on tap as high pressure brings clear skies and dry conditions to the area. Lows tonight will cool into the 40s with a light wind.

Another mostly sunny sky is in the forecast on Thursday. Temperatures will be similar to Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s with a few lower 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

A few more clouds will drift into the state on Friday, but mild temperatures are expected once again with highs in the lower 70s. On Saturday a mostly cloudy sky will develop which brings a chacne for showers late in the day. Before the rain arrives highs will be in the low to middle 70s. A push of warmer air and humidity will work into Wisconsin for Sunday. Temperatures will be well above average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible.

Memorial Day will bring another mild day with some humidity in the air. Showers and storms will be possible once again with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

We will dry out with more sunshine Tuesday as highs remain in the 70s. A small rain chance returns to the forecast by next Wednesday.

