Two more nice days, then another round of snow arrives

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

We were able to get in on a good amount of sunshine Monday afternoon, but as we head through the night we’ll likely see the return of some cloud cover from the west. This will keep temperatures a bit milder with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s with a light northwest wind.

Very nice early February weather is in the forecast for Tuesday. We’ll have abundant sunshine returning by the late morning and afternoon with high temperatures reaching the low to middle 30s for most locations. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Clouds will build back in late in the day Wednesday ahead of our next weather system that impacts the area Thursday. This next weather system currently has the potential to bring accumulating snow to all of northeast Wisconsin. The snow showers will linger into early Friday. Computer models are showing a high likelihood of at least 3″ of snowfall for the northern two-thirds of the state. Stay tuned as the forecast track will likely change the next few days!

Snow will come to an end early Friday and then the coldest air of the season rushes in on gusty winds. Highs will be in the lower teens on Saturday then single digits Sunday and Monday. Wind chills both these mornings could be in the teens to 20 degree below zero range.

