The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looking like another nice day for Tuesday as the sun comes out again and humidity levels stay low enough to remain comfortable. Expect highs to reach the lower 80s, with mid and upper 70s near Lake Michigan. SW winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight there is a rain chance as humidity levels increase a bit. Although there could be an isolated shower in the evening, the main line of rain will arrive with a cold front after midnight. This will mainly just be a rain event with a few embedded downpours, possibly some rumbles of thunder. The low is 67 degrees.

Tomorrow should be mostly dry again. The clouds in the morning will depart for emerging sunshine. The highs should hit 82 degrees before the next cold front rolls in. That front will be similar in timing to tonight’s rain with late evening/overnight thundershowers.