The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Warm and muggy air as highs climb into the low to mid 80s on Monday. Plan on some cloud cover with a chance for showers and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon and evening. Downpours and lightning will be the biggest concerns with any thunderstorms that arrive, but there could be a strong gust of wind in isolated cells.

The spotty evening storms will become isolated before midnight, then partly cloudy and dry the rest of the night. Tonight’s low is 65 degrees.

Mostly sunny waking up on Tuesday, but we’ll have another chance for spotty thunderstorms returning in the afternoon/evening. Highs drop a touch to 80 degrees.