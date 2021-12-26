Two rounds of snow in the days ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of northeast Wisconsin for Sunday night into Monday morning for a mix of snow and wintry precipitation. Expect slippery roads to start the new work week.





Sunday will be a nice day before the snow at night. Expect morning sun to be out, followed by thickening afternoon clouds. Highs reach the upper 20s and lower 30s. The wind pick up out of the northeast this afternoon from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Breezy tonight as snow begins around and after 9pm. Overnight snow showers will mix to drizzle to the south. The low is only 29 degrees and will either hold or rise overnight. East winds from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Breezy again Monday with snow showers and drizzle, the mixed precipitation will once again be south. Highs get to the mid and upper 30s, while the lakeshore will be around 40 degrees.