The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

An area of low pressure to our west is giving us strong storms this morning. With this system, we will get two rounds of strong to potentially severe storms. The first round is happening now through about the lunch hour. After that, we are mostly dry with cloudy skies and a possible spotty, isl’d shower or thunderstorm until the evening. There is a time period this evening when we could be completely dry until about 8pm when our next chance for strong to severe thunderstorms roll through. The severity of the storms tonight will depend on how warm and humid we get this afternoon. The second round of thunderstorms will continue until midnight.