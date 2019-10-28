Two snow chances this week, the first tonight

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Cooler temperatures locking in this week, starting today. Partly sunny conditions out there for Monday, with high temps in the mid and upper 40s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The area’s first accumulating snowfall is possible tonight! Mostly cloudy skies for most of the evening, then it’s mainly after 9pm when some precipitation is possible. Initially, it may begin as a wintry mix of wet snow and rain, but then turn over to snow as temps cool off.

SNOW ACCUMULATION: Most of the area will fall between 0.5″ to 2″ of slushy snow. Keep in mind, air temperatures and ground temperatures are relatively warm! Two things that may cut down those snow totals: Some snow will melt on contact, and the precip. begins as a wintry mix instead of just snow.

Less than 2″ of snow is expected Monday night into early Tuesday morning – slushy accumulation which will melt a bit as the snow falls.

The snow tapers off before daybreak Tuesday. After that, any morning clouds will scatter away to bring us lots of sunshine. The high is 42 degrees. The sun and 40s will melt some, if not all of the snow from the night before.

Wednesday, we’ll pick up more clouds through the day as another system works up from the south. The far southern part of the area could see a wintry mix late at night.

System number 2 for the week moves in Thursday for Halloween.

What we know: It will be a cloudy and cool day with a high of 40 degrees. Expect breezy winds to pick up, especially during Trick-or-Treat time where temps fall to the 30s. There is a possibility for a wintry mix and snow for the second half of the day, but exact snow accumulation is hard to pinpoint as this time.