The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Happy Easter! Today was beautiful with partly sunny skies and our first 60 degree day of the year!

An area of low pressure has moved in to our southwest, providing cloud cover for tonight and some light passing showers. These showers will be very light, but will linger until 10am tomorrow morning. Following that, we will have decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon, so lots of sunshine is expected, before partly cloudy skies return to wrap up your first day of this work week.

We have a very unseasonably warm week in store! Every single day this upcoming week will be above our average high, with three days mid-week bringing the chance for possible record breaking warmth!