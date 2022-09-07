The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight will be a warm and humid night with temperatures in the upper 50s, and the dews above the 60 degree mark.

Another morning of patchy, dense fog moves in for tomorrow AM, especially up in the Northwoods and areas to the west. The rest of the day tomorrow is shaping up to be mostly sunny, very humid, and unseasonably warm with highs in the mid-80s.

Friday will be another mostly sunny day with warm temps and muggy air. A cold front moves in up north as we head into the evening, giving way to spotty shower chances for Friday evening, primarily in the Northwoods.

This cold front slowly pushes down across our viewing area overnight Friday into Saturday, giving way to more thunderstorms towards the north for Saturday, with shower chances spread across NE WI. Temperatures will be dropping down as well back to more seasonable mid-70s feels.

More thunderstorms and showers continue into Sunday and Monday with temperatures cooling off even more into the upper 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday next week will give more of a fall-feel, with partly sunny skies and temperatures around 73 degrees.