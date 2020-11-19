Unseasonably warm weather for Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds continue to pour into the state for Thursday, but it will still get warm without full sunshine as a warm SW wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour helps those temperatures rise. Highs this afternoon will get into the mid and upper 50s, and some spots to the south and west of the valley will have a chance at low 60s.

The winds go down through this evening as partly cloudy skies roll overhead. It will not be as warm tonight, but still not bad at 37 degrees.

Tomorrow starts with a few clouds and then we get more sunshine back. Winds will pick up a bit again out of the west from 10 to 20 miles per hour, and that wind direction takes down highs to 46 degrees. That’s still above average!

