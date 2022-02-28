The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies this evening will eventually give way to increasing clouds later in the night. Lows will be in the teens and 20s with a westerly wind at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: A quick and weak moving system will bring the area a mix of sun and clouds. A spotty rain or snow shower will favor areas southwest of Green Bay, but expect most locations to remain dry. Highs will again be in the 30s with a light northwest wind.

Here comes another round of light snow for the middle of the week. Accumulations should be under an inch across the region. We’ll see more sunshine Thursday ahead of a larger storm system that could bring a wide range of precipitation to the state. A mix of rain and snow will build in late Friday with highs in the lower 30s. Rain and a wintry mix looks possible Saturday with spotty rain showers again on Sunday. Stay tuned for more updates!