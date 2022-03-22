Tonight: Rain showers will continue to increase across Northeast Wisconsin, becoming widespread in the early morning hours. Those up north will have a wintry mix. Low temperatures in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow: Widespread rain and snow showers to start off the morning. More areas will switch from rain to a wintry mix with more snow showers up north. Highs get to just above 40 degrees.







Thursday: The storm system finally starts to pull away Thursday afternoon, after more showers in the morning. Overall, from Tuesday night – to Thursday plenty of areas will pick up 1-2″ of rain. Up north will have the chance to pick up so snowfall mainly on Wednesday.