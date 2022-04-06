The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will bring on and off rain showers through the night. Some wet snow showers could mix in at times. Lows will cool into the 30s and low 40s with a southwest wind.

Thursday: Clouds will stick around as a slow moving storm system moves over the area. Scattered rain showers are expected with temperatures in the lower 40s.

Cooler air on Friday and a gusty north wind will bring scattered snow showers to the state. We finally get a dry day to start the weekend, but rain chances will soon return late Sunday. Highs look milder early next week, but it will once again come with more chances for rain.