Unsettled weather the rest of this week, but temperatures remain mild

Tonight: A clear sky early this evening will be replaced with cloud cover from the south as we head through the night. Temperatures will cool into the upper 40s across the far north, with upper 50s for southern areas. An isolated light rain shower is possible south of Hwy. 10 near daybreak.

Thursday: Look for a cloudy sky with scattered rain showers moving through during the day. High temperatures will remain above average in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

We’ll see more of the same on Friday as skies remain cloudy with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The start of the weekend is looking drier with highs in the middle 70s! A slight rain chance is possible Sunday under a partly sunny sky with temperatures in the middle 70s. Scattered showers return early next week with 70s holding on.