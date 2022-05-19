From Storm Team 5…

A warm front will help to trigger a few showers and t-storms into Thursday evening and night. A few of the storms could be on the strong side, especially overnight heading into Friday morning.

The overall severe threat is LOW, but a few storms could pack heavy downpours, gusty winds, and potentially some hail.

Friday morning features a few more showers and t-storms about the area, before exiting midday with the passage of a cold front. This cold front lowers the thermometer readings from the 70s to the 50s by Saturday.

The weekend will be on the cooler side with a few spotty shower here and there on Saturday. The best chance of rain on Saturday will be south of Green Bay.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with highs near 60.