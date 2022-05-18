The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds and scattered light rain showers to begin Wednesday. This will mainly be for the morning, then the clouds should break up for some sunshine in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be hit in the evening on either side of 60 degrees.

Some of your evening will be dry, but we’ll keep an eye on some possible thundershowers to move in from the north from 7pm to midnight tonight. After midnight the clouds will be clearing a bit. The low is 51 degrees.

Warmer again tomorrow as highs span the 70s in northeast Wisconsin! Sunny in the morning, but we’ll keep a close eye on a chance for PM thunderstorms. The possible storms for the evening/overnight could be strong with a slight risk for severe weather.