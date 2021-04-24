Up and down temperatures into mid-week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: The cold air behind the cold front that crossed our area Saturday will build in. Lows will be dipping into the upper 20s. Clouds will also gradually decrease to mostly clear skies by the early morning hours.

Tomorrow: Although there will be some sun to start the day, clouds increase throughout the day. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s.

Sunday night into Monday: Precipitation will arrive in the early morning hours on Monday. Snowflakes will be possible eventually fully mixing over to rain in Northeast Wisconsin, especially in the northwoods.

Not much in terms of accumulations, but keep this in mind during the morning commute! By the afternoon, temperatures will turn mild ahead of a warm front into the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Temperatures will be well above average. Most get into the 70s away from the lake. The warm air will bring the risk for some t-storms later on in the day.

Rest of week: Back to average temperatures with some more sunshine to close the week.