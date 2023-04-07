The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Great news! The gusty winds from yesterday are now gone. However, weak energy ahead of a warm front could drop some light snow or rain showers in the southern side of the area Friday. No significant accumulation from this. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny skies with highs spanning the 40s from north to south. 38 degrees near the lakeshore from an east wind flow at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The weather will get interesting tonight as spring snow will develop for a portion of the area after 10pm – all caused by this warm front again. Mostly cloudy where it is not snowing, and a low of 31 degrees.

This front will produce snow showers or a mix mainly until noon on Saturday. Some areas will not get much, or any snow accumulation, while the center of our coverage area could get as much as 3 to 6 inches of wet snow that turns slushy as it melts in the afternoon. Refer to map below. Highs mostly in the 40s again, and some lower 50s south.

Easter Sunday looks very nice! A mix of sunshine and clouds with a highs in the lower 60s, cooler by the lake. A breeze will pick up in the afternoon from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Then, it’s 70s next week! Get ready for our first major spring warm up.