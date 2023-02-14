The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain will be moving in later today, but it should be a pretty nice day before the wet weather gets here. Breezy winds and increasing clouds will be the rule for most of the day, with temperatures hitting the upper 40s to near 50 degrees! Attaining those temperatures will likely set some high temp records. Scattered showers move in from the southwest in the late afternoon and evening.

Rain is likely tonight, especially before midnight. In addition, gusty winds as high as 35 miles per hour will accompany the rain. The low will be 42 degrees, and will rise a bit overnight.

A few hit/miss showers will be around in the morning Wednesday as this storm system pulls away. Precipitation type will still mainly be rain, while some wet snow could mix in far to the north. Daytime highs around 45 degrees. There will also be a lot of wind again with gusts around 40 miles per hour from the west/northwest.