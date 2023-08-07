The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After a beautiful weekend, it is a very nice start to this work week! An area of high pressure off to our west is keeping us dry today, while two areas of low pressure to our east is why we will see a bit of cloud cover today with a chance for some light sprinkles.

Today will be a mix of sun and clouds with passing sprinkle chance rolling in through the late afternoon and sticking around through bedtime tonight before we are dry into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow morning begins with some cloud cover and then cloud cover will decrease through the early afternoon with another chance of passing sprinkles until bedtime tomorrow night. We then stay mostly clear to end Tuesday before hit or miss t-storms with partly cloudy skies all day Wednesday.

Temps and humidity stay relatively comfortable for the early part of this work week.