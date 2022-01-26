Very cold again Wednesday; much warmer Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Dangerously cold air over us Wednesday morning as air temperatures and wind chills are WAY below zero. WIND CHILL ADVISORY expires at noon. The daytime high is 10 degrees and by the time we get there, the wind will have picked up this afternoon from the southwest at 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Blustery and still cold this evening, however, air temperatures and wind chills will continue to rise into Thursday morning. The low is 9 degrees and increasing to around 20 degrees overnight. Clouds and possibly a flurry are in the forecast.

Tomorrow will continue to have mostly cloudy skies around as a cold front moves in. This will provide the energy for a few spotty light snow showers or just flakes falling during the day. Plan on a breezy day, but a warmer one with the high at 28 degrees!

