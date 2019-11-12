Very cold Tuesday; new snow Wednesday

From Storm Team 5…

It will be a very nice Tuesday, except the temperatures! Sunny skies into the afternoon, but it will be cold with a high around 20 degrees.



WIND CHILLS: Below zero “feels-like” temperatures with the wind this morning, increasing to the single digits and teens for the afternoon/evening. You need to bundle up!

Tonight, increasing clouds above, and it gets cold again as the low falls to 11 degrees.

Another layer of snow arrives tomorrow with showers from the morning into the evening. Given temperatures that top out in the mid 20s, this appears to be a lighter, fluffy snowfall. Snow accumulation will mainly be 1″ to 3″ across all of northeast Wisconsin, but there exists a chance that a slim spread of communities may get closer to 4″ by the end of the day. Those higher totals will likely end up along a line from about Stevens Point/Waupaca to the Fox Cities.

Nicer weather returns Thursday, Friday with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

The next chance of snow following Wednesday will be on Sunday with a snowy mix possible as afternoon temps will be near 36 degrees.