Very gusty tonight

Strong southwest gusts overnight

Pretty strong gusts associated with a cold front. We could see 40 mph gusts overnight. Gusty as you start your Sunday, but calming in the afternoon. We see Northeast winds Monday morning. That may cause some minor flooding at the lakeshore.

Headlines include snow and frigid cold

Your Packer day will be mainly cloudy and breezy. Mild temperatures near 40 will be negated a bit by the wind. Drizzle chances are low Sunday PM. Snow moves in for us Monday morning. At this point we look to see a couple of inches of snow by Monday night. Higher snow amounts north and west of the Fox Valley. Arctic air drops in and impacts us Tuesday-Thursday. Tuesday night into Wednesday could see wind chill advisories.

Snow potential by Monday night





Models are trending lighter on snow Monday but mostly it will be enough to cause some travel issues. The precipitation may start out as drizzle or freezing drizzle. The temperatures will be falling through the day Monday . The system moves out by Monday night as arctic air filters in.

We bottom Wednesday with single digit highs



Tuesday night into Wednesday below zero lows with a windchill 25-30 below potentially. Wednesday night into Thursday frigid as well. Thursday highs in the teens. Better by Friday. At this point, we look to be back near normal highs.