Very hot weather arrives Friday

Cloud cover from early morning showers and storms lingered across portions of the area this afternoon keeping a few locations cooler throughout the afternoon. Areas that did break out into sunshine did reach temperatures in the middle 80s with heat index values in the 90s.

Showers and storms will develop to our west late tonight and move into the southern half of the viewing area around midnight and into Friday morning. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and very heavy rain possible.

After the morning rain exits the area cloud cover will be on the decrease with a good amount of sunshine expected Friday. This will allow temperatures to warm into the low to middle 90s for afternoon highs away from Lake Michigan. Those temperatures combined with high humidity will increase heat index values to dangerous levels between 100-110 degrees during the mid-afternoon hours Friday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the viewing from Friday morning until Friday evening at 7:00 PM due to the high heat index values forecast. This is dangerous heat and it is necessary to take precautions to limit any heat related illness that could develop if you are outside for an extended period of time Friday afternoon.

Less humid and cooler weather will return late in the weekend and early next week.