Very mild for the start of February

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Opening up February with a thaw! Plan on some clouds and possibly a flurry or sprinkle Tuesday, but the big story will be the wind and temperatures. Blustery SW winds from 15 to 30 mph will take up our highs to the upper 30s and lower 40s!

Winds remain breezy tonight and shift to the WNW which signals incoming cold air. The low is 10 degrees and will feel like it’s below zero with the wind chills into tomorrow morning. Mostly cloudy skies and some flurries far to the south (mostly near Milwaukee).

Tomorrow will be cloudy and much colder. The high is 16 degrees. The wind drops a bit, too, with a north breeze from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

