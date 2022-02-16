The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Quite mild with temps in the 40s today, while northern spots will be much cooler to begin the day. As a cold front cuts through the state, we will have rain showers develop midday into the early evening that favors southern and lakeshore counties. SW/NW winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour.

The rain will drop south this evening and change over to a rain/snow mix as it enters southern Wisconsin. We will be left with clouds as cooler air moves in. The low tonight is 16 degrees.

Tomorrow will be chilly and breezy with a high of 20 degrees. Our local forecast area will remain cloudy and dry while some snow works into southern Wisconsin into the afternoon.