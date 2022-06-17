The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure in the forecast is going to give us plenty of sunshine heading into Father’s Day weekend!

Mainly sunny with some thin patches of clouds for Friday. Breezy winds, but not as windy as Thursday, from the NW and N from 15 to 25 miles per hour. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 70s.

A great Friday evening with clear skies and lighter winds. A low of 50 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, calm and comfy. A high of 73 degrees.

Late Saturday night into Father’s Day Sunday will bring our next rain chance along a warm front. It is a small chance for rain or a thundershower, otherwise just plan on a little more cloud cover to end the weekend. 76 degrees is the high.