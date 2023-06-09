The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure in control on Friday, but that will not remain the case into the weekend as big changes arrive to the forecast.

Today will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. About 70 next to Lake Michigan. West winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Plan on a great Friday evening – mostly clear then a few clouds arriving late. The low is 55 degrees, not as chilly as the last few nights.

Rain chances go up on Saturday. I’m still thinking it will not be an all day rain, but a cold front diving in from the north will bring scattered showers and thunderstorm. Most of the area get the best chance for rain in the afternoon/evening. The high is 77 degrees.

Much cooler behind that front on Sunday as the winds shift. Partly sunny with a good scattering of clouds in our area. It’s sweater weather as the weekend wraps up with a high of 63 degrees!