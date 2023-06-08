The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We are feeling the effects of not having rain, but there is good news on that front as a stretch of wet days could lie ahead of us.

Rain will not be in our area today. Quite the opposite, actually, as high pressure will bring another gorgeous day. Plan on lots of sunshine which could appear hazy at times with light wildfire smoke. Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 70s. About 70 near the lake.

Mostly clear and gorgeous this evening. Overnight lows fall to 47 degrees, and frost is not a concern tonight across the northern stretches of our area.

Mostly sunny with light wildfire smoke again Friday. It will get a little warmer with a switch of wind direction, taking highs to the very low 80s.

Saturday will bring our next rain chances. I’m confident it will not be an all day rain, but as the front arrives for many in the midday and evening hours, some scattered rain showers or thunderstorms may form. The high is 80 degrees.

Following Saturday, our next rain chances could extend from Sunday to Tuesday next week. That would be 4 consecutive days of rain, potentially. We’ll watch how a low develops over the upper Great Lakes region as a brief wet period may be ahead of us.