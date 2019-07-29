Very nice weather settles in this week

A line of showers and storms will move through tonight with a few downpours possible, but severe weather is not anticipated. Otherwise, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with muggy lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Rain showers will continue early Monday before we get a break late Monday morning and into the early afternoon. We could see a few isolated showers late Monday afternoon. Look for highs to be a little bit cooler than Sunday in the lower 80s.

Another cold front moves through late Monday and behind it much lower humidity will return to the region by Tuesday. We’ll have a good amount of sun the rest of the work week with highs in the 70s and lower 80s into next weekend.